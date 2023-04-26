Hurricanes fall to Islanders in game 5

Advertise With Us
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Brock Nelson scored by knocking in an airborne puck that had bounced off the face of Carolina’s Sebastian Aho as the New York Islanders beat the Hurricanes 3-2 and extended their first-round playoff series.

The Islanders trailed 3-1 in the best-of-seven series before staving off elimination. They scored the first two goals and never trailed. Pierre Engvall and Mathew Barzal each scored off Carolina miscues. Ilya Sorokin had 34 saves.

Aho and Paul Stastny scored for Carolina, which had a first-period goal waved off by a successful offsides challenge.

Game 6 is Friday in New York.

