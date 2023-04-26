Hurricanes fall to Islanders in game 5

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Brock Nelson scored by knocking in an airborne puck that had bounced off the face of Carolina’s Sebastian Aho as the New York Islanders beat the Hurricanes 3-2 and extended their first-round playoff series.

The Islanders trailed 3-1 in the best-of-seven series before staving off elimination. They scored the first two goals and never trailed. Pierre Engvall and Mathew Barzal each scored off Carolina miscues. Ilya Sorokin had 34 saves.

Aho and Paul Stastny scored for Carolina, which had a first-period goal waved off by a successful offsides challenge.

Game 6 is Friday in New York.

