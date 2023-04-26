Grifton woman faces gun charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grifton woman is facing gun charges after she pawned a firearm last week.

According to deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Gang and Gun Crimes unit, 52-year-old Essie Moore or Grifton, who is a convicted felon, pawned a gun at a Pitt County pawn shop on April 18th.

Detectives say that they met with Moore on April 25th and that she was carrying another firearm then as well.

Moore was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and was released after she posted a $5000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.