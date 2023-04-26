DO YOU KNOW US? Kinston police seek counterfeiters

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are seeking two people they say used counterfeit money at a local store.

According to police, two men used fake money to buy items from A&T Vape on West Vernon Avenue on March 14th.

Officers released two photos on April 26th of the men they say used the fake cash and are asking the public for help in identifying them.

If you think you know who either of these men are, Kinston police would like to hear from you. You can call them at 252-939-4020 or you can also call Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444

