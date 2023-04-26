Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

DO YOU KNOW US? Kinston police seek counterfeiters

Police want to know who these two people are.
Police want to know who these two people are.(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are seeking two people they say used counterfeit money at a local store.

According to police, two men used fake money to buy items from A&T Vape on West Vernon Avenue on March 14th.

Officers released two photos on April 26th of the men they say used the fake cash and are asking the public for help in identifying them.

If you think you know who either of these men are, Kinston police would like to hear from you. You can call them at 252-939-4020 or you can also call Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Carolina University has received the largest donation in Pirate Club history.
Alum gives largest one-time gift in Pirate Club history
Dr. Darryl Thomas, Jr.
JH Rose Principal accepts position in Craven County
Home destroyed in Duplin County.
Four tornados confirmed Saturday night in Eastern Carolina
Jordan Edwards | Dameion Sutton
Two charged following shooting at Greenville apartment complex
This undated photo provided by U.S. Department of Defense twitter page posted Aug. 20, 2021...
Mastermind dead in Kabul bombing that killed Camp Lejeune Marine and 12 others

Latest News

Jaylen Dove
Kinston man facing five attempted murder charges
The deadly shooting happened Saturday night.
Police release more information in deadly Havelock shooting
Lance Corporal Jackson Forringer
Camp Lejeune Marine killed while training at Twentynine Palms
Essie Moore
Grifton woman faces gun charges