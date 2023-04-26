Advertise With Us
Bodie Lighthouse open to public for climbing

Bodie Island Lighthouse
Bodie Island Lighthouse(Cape Hatteras National Seashore)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A lighthouse here in the east is providing a new activity for locals and visitors.

The Bodie Lighthouse will be open for climbing this year beginning today.

Standing nearly 165 feet tall, the lighthouse is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is the third lighthouse to serve the Manteo area.

Climbing tickets go on sale at 7 A.M., and can only be purchased on the same day one plans on climbing.

Tickets can be bought here.

