ARM WRESTLE: Greenville police looking for this woman

Police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.(Greenville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are on the lookout for a woman who was caught on camera breaking an arm early Wednesday morning.

No, she won’t be charged with assault, but more likely destruction of property.

The arm was at the city’s 4th Street Parking Deck.

Video caught the alarming assault and the woman was last seen going into the University Edge/Dickinson Loft apartments on the Pitt Street side, according to police.

Police remind potential criminals that there are hundreds of cameras throughout Greenville, not to mention those people who capture stunts like these and post them online.

Anyone who knows who the woman is should contact Greenville police.

