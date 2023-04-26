8th ranked J.H. Rose beats 21st ranked D.H. Conley baseball in 5 innings

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 8th ranked J.H. Rose baseball got some redemption on Tuesday night as they beat rival 21st ranked D.H. Conley 12-0 in 5 innings in Greenville.

Conley had won the earlier match-up at Rose. Both games the home team didn’t play at their best.

“It’s hard to win over here. Yeah, yeah they got us over there. We didn’t play very good. They didn’t play very good tonight,” says Rose head coach Ronald Vincent, “So it was fun to do this on Conley cause they are such a good team. So well coached and such a good team.”

Rose used a huge nine-run fourth inning which saw home runs from both Matt Aldridge and Perry Eveleth to build up the double digit lead.

Hugh Collins had his stuff working to top it all off. He threw five shutout innings to get the win.

Rose grabs the conference lead by a game over both Conley and South Central with just a few games remaining in the regular season. Rose beat both in the past week.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.