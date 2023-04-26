12th ranked ECU baseball falls at NC State for fourth straight loss

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN)– NC State jumped out to a 5-0 lead and never trailed as 12th ranked ECU baseball suffered its fourth straight loss falling 5-4 on Tuesday night in Raleigh.

Trevor Candelaria’s two-run homer highlighted the five run third inning for the Wolfpack.

Jacob Starling was 3-4 at the plate and scored two runs as they Pirates battled back within a run in the seventh.

ECU had two on and one out in the 9th but failed to get them across. They left 12 runners on base.

ECU falls to 5-9 in road games this season. They split the season series with the Wolfpack with the loss.

The Pirates have not won at NC State since 2009. They are back home this weekend to face Tulane in a conference series. ECU is 24-2 at Clark-LeClair Stadium this season.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.