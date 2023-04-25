Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Spotty Showers Turns into Widespread Rain

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Spotty showers stay in the forecast over the next few days. It won’t be a washout and not everyone even sees rain until Friday. Any showers aren’t expected to put down much rain. Keep the rain gear close by, don’t cancel any outdoor plans, and keep the WITN weather app radar feature handy.

Rain chances really start to rise on Friday with the chance of a few thunderstorms too. Rain moves in during the morning and should be on the way out by the evening. Saturday looks mostly dry except for a few spotty showers or areas of mist for a couple of hours. Some will see sunshine!

Sunday’s round could bring more heavy rain and the chance of a few strong storms as temperatures rise into the mid-70s. Keep checking back to the forecast for any changes.

