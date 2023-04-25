Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cool Week with Increasing Rain Chances Later

Higher Rain Chances Later This Week
First Alert Forecast for Monday, April 24th
By Zach Holder
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over the next few days, we’ll continue to see rounds of clouds but not much rain. Only a few sprinkles are possible Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. As skies clear tonight, temperatures will fall into the 40s. Not going to rule out some in the upper 30s inland. Winds will be calm and could lead to isolated patches of frost.

Highs will be a mix of 60s and 70s this week. We have a cooler airmass that’ll hang out and a few rounds of clouds that’ll keep temperatures below average for the end of April. Rain chances begin to rise on Thursday and Friday. Only a few showers are possible Saturday before higher rain chances and maybe a chance for severe weather creeps in on Sunday.

Most see around an inch of rain by the end of the week and before the rain on Sunday. Some could see a little more. No river flooding concerns yet, but water levels are expected to stay high.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

