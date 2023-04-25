Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Woman missing after traveling to Japan for a hiking trip, family says

Family members of a missing Connecticut woman have traveled to Japan to lead the search for her.
By Angelica Toruno
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, Conn. (News 12 Connecticut) – A Connecticut woman has been missing since March after taking a hiking trip in Japan.

The family of Patricia Wu-Murad is now in Japan, leading the search to find their loved one.

Wu-Murad has not been seen in two weeks. Her sister-in-law, Julie Murad-Caruso, said she’s an avid hiker who has gone on many hiking trips over the years.

Wu-Murad flew to Japan in early March to go on a pilgrimage along the Kumano Kodo Trail.

“This is her third pilgrimage and it’s not unusual for her to go by herself,” her sister-in-law said.

A few days passed since Wu-Murad’s husband, Kirk, heard from her at all, and he began to worry.

“Thursday night our time, which was Friday their time, that he was notified late on Thursday just before midnight that Pattie was missing,” Murad-Caruso said.

Wu-Murad was last seen on April 10 after leaving the Mandokoro Guesthouse.

“We don’t know for sure if she got on the trail, but we can only assume that she did,” Murad-Caruso said.

Wu-Murad’s husband hit the ground in Japan with additional family members to join efforts to find her.

“Between the three of them, they’re getting all the mountain view search and rescue team, the volunteers,” Murad-Caruso said.

The search isn’t coming up easy. A GoFundMe has been started to cover various expenses.

“We’re also paying for lodging. We’re paying for search and rescue dogs. We also are paying for helicopters, not to mention to get the family out there to search for her,” Murad-Caruso said.

The family said they’ve started using the hashtag “Help Find Pattie” on social media to draw more attention to her disappearance and the search to find her.

Copyright 2023 News 12 Connecticut via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern residents react to Croatan National Forest Fire.
Nearby residents grow concerned about Croatan fire
The first grew to 17,000 acres Friday afternoon.
Great Lakes Fire remains 36,000 acres in size and 30% contained
POLICE: Man dead following shooting in Havelock
Home destroyed in Pink Hill
No one hurt in home destroyed by severe weather in Duplin County
Smoke from Croatan National Forest Fire seen in neighborhood in New Bern
Roads closed because of Croatan National Forest fire

Latest News

Police say one person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting in San Francisco.
Targeted shooting in San Francisco leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded
A targeted shooting in a San Francisco neighborhood popular with tourists left one man dead and...
One killed, at least four hurt after shooting in North Beach
Family members of a missing Connecticut woman have traveled to Japan to lead the search for her.
Woman missing after traveling to Japan for a hiking trip, family says
Heavy smoke is seen in New Bern from Great Lakes Fire in Croatan National Forest.
After ENC faces two wildfires in two weeks, Craven County offers advice on preparing for future fires