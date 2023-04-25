Sports Spotlight - Greene Central’s Burress proves heart and hard work pays off with conference title, ECU commitment

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central baseball junior Braden Burress is the Rams’ Swiss Army Knife this season. Hitting, Pitching, whatever they need, he’s been able to lead them to achieve. We feature him in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I grew up on a baseball field. I have been there my whole life,” says Greene Central junior Braden Burress, “I have always loved it. It’s just a passion of mine.”

The great Mark Twain once said, “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.”

“A worker. You don’t ever have to say anything to him. Doesn’t complain,” says Greene Central head coach Ben Brann, “Just an all-around good guy.”

Greene Central’s Braden Burress personifies Twain’s quote.

“I’ve been doubted a lot because of my size. I’ve always been smaller. I really didn’t hit a growth spurt until 2 years ago. I’ve always been overlooked,” says Burress, “It didn’t stop me from putting in the work and doing what I needed to do to be successful.”

Braden is hitting .545 with 24 runs scored and 15 stolen bases so far.

“He’s like a catalyst to our offense,” says Brann, “He’s an extremely hard worker. Just kind of helps bring everybody’s level up.”

Burress threw a complete game allowing one run on the final out of the game on Friday against West Craven.

“100 percent yeah, that’s always nice to have someone who can go give you seven innings,” says Brann.

He’s won six games with a .68 earned run average this season.

“I am not much of a pitcher,” says Burress, “But I, my team you know this is one of my jobs this year. I try to do it to the best of my ability.”

The win over West Craven clinched Greene Central its first conference title since 2013.

“A lot of freshmen, sophomores, juniors, we got two seniors on the team,” says Burress, “We have just really come together this year and put in a lot of hard work and it’s paying off.”

Growing up in Snow Hill, the son of a baseball guy, the Burress family knows coach Godwin pretty well.

“Dad grew up with him. Went here with him, played baseball with him here,” says Burress, “They were really good friends.”

But its the fight in this dog which got Burress noticed and led him to commit to East Carolina baseball.

“Ever since I was young I knew I wanted to go there,” says Burress, “It’s close to home. I knew I wanted to stay close to home. It’s just, it’s been a journey and it’s been fun.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.