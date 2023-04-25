Pine Knoll Shores revises beach access parking for 2023

Pine Knoll Shores, N.C. (WITN) - The rules for beach access parking in one Outer Banks town are getting a facelift for 2023.

The Town of Pine Knoll Shores is making some changes to its seasonal beach access parking rules for the 2023 beach season.

According to the town, paid beach parking will start at the Memorial Park Beach Access and Iron Steamer Beach Access on May 1st. Paid parking at both access areas will be in effect 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to the new times, the town says there will no longer be collection attendants at the parking areas to collect parking fees. Instead, anyone parking at the access areas will use self-service kiosks to pay for their parking space.

The town did say that parking attendants would be available to help anyone that needs assistance with the kiosks.

Another rule change the town says it has put into effect has to do with the stickers that property owners have used in the past to park for free.

According to the town, this year PKA and PIKSO HOA stickers will not be accepted for free parking at the Memorial Park access. Instead, Pine Knoll Shores property owners can get a Pine Knoll Shores property owner public beach parking sticker to put on the back window of their car. The town-issued stickers are good for one beach season. Property owners can request a sticker by contacting the town office at psbadmin@townofpks.com and providing proof of property ownership.

Town officials say any vehicle that does not pay using the self-service kiosks or display a valid property owner sticker will be subject to a parking citation.

