ONSLOW COUNTY: 101 cited, 1 arrest in school zone crackdown

A school zone crackdown in one ENC county proved costly to those not obeying school zone rules.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A school zone crackdown in one eastern North Carolina county proved costly to drivers not obeying school zone rules.

According to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, over 100 citations were issued and one person was arrested during a two-day crackdown on speeding in seven school zones across the county.

Deputies said that in addition to their department, officers with Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, North Topsail Beach, Richlands, and Surf City Police Departments all participated in what was called a “high visibility engagement” on April 24th and 25th.

According to deputies each “engagement” lasted four hours and overall netted 93 speeders, including one person driving 20 miles per hour over the posted school zone speed. One person passed a stopped school bus, seven had driver’s license violations, and one person was even arrested. No reason was given for the arrest.

“The Sheriff’s Office is committed to keeping our community safe, especially our children. Whether in school or on the way to school, the Sheriff’s Office will continue to work tirelessly to ensure every child is safe.” –said Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas

