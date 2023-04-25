New Bern “Talbots lot” being dedicated today

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Today marks a special day for those living in the New Bern area. They are dedicating a new park space in their city.

The property located at the corner of South Front Street and Craven Street, which is locally known as the “Talbot’s lot” was donated to the Tryon Palace Foundation by Betty Wilson of Trent Woods.

The space will be used as a park and green space for art, education, and community programs. In recognition of the gift, the area will be named Wilson’s Park.

The dedication event will include a procession led by Tryon Palace’s First North Carolina Regiment of the Continental Line and the posting of colors by the 35th United States Colored Troops.

The dedication ceremony for the park takes place today at 4 P.M.

