A museum in the East celebrates gift of new green space

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A museum here in the east hosted an event to celebrate a generous gift they’ve received.

The dedication of a new park just ended here on the corner of South Front and Craven Street in New Bern. Now, the Tryon Palace Museum will now have a space to host various history reenactments and performances, and the space locally known as Talbots lot now has a new name and use.

The Wilson Park was donated to the Tyron Palace in New Bern by Betty Wilson and her late husband, William Wilson.

Tyron Palace held an event at 4 pm to formally announce the new space as well as thank Betty for her gift.

The financial advisor for Tryon Palace said that when he first heard about the space, he was excited about all the educational opportunities it could bring.

“I was just the happiest person in the world because this allows us to bring things outside of the palace wall and the gates, and we can have lots of activities down here educational activities for a lot of people and really bring it to the community,” said Tryon Palace Financial Officer Jim Congleton.

The event today also showcased the Fife and Drum Corps along with the U.S. Colored Troops in action.

Wilson said she wanted to give this space specifically to the museum because she wanted to be a part of the great things the Tryon Palace does in the community.

Congleton said they have a lot of exciting things coming up within the six months to put the space to good use, with one of the first being U.S. Color Troop Encampments.

