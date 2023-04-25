Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Motorcyclist dies in crash after swerving to avoid deer

A man in Illinois is dead after he crashed while trying to avoid a deer.
A man in Illinois is dead after he crashed while trying to avoid a deer.(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0)
By WIFR Newsroom and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - A motorcyclist in Illinois was killed after he veered off a road while trying to avoid a deer.

Investigating officials said 34-year-old Kenneth Kelley Jr. was traveling north on Springfield Avenue in Rockford around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when he drove off the road and crashed into a group of trees.

First responders arrived at the crash site and tried to save Kelley with CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Carolina University has received the largest donation in Pirate Club history.
Alum gives largest one-time gift in Pirate Club history
Home destroyed in Duplin County.
Four tornados confirmed Saturday night in Eastern Carolina
The first grew to 17,000 acres Friday afternoon.
Great Lakes Fire remains 36,000 acres in size and 30% contained
The fire grew to 17,000 acres Friday afternoon.
Air recon shows Great Lakes fire has burned 32,400 acres, still 30% contained
Debra Harris
Caregiver charged with murder after man’s death

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Palm Beach County, Fla., Sheriff's Office shows...
Florida’s killer clown case finally ends with plea deal
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll walks into Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, April...
Trial opens in E. Jean Carroll’s rape lawsuit against Trump
A model of the lander of HAKUTO-R private lunar exploration program is displayed prior to...
Tokyo company loses contact with moon lander in likely crash
ECU Health
ECU and Vidant foundations align to form ECU Health Foundation
Farmville Dogwood Fest
Farmville Dogwood Festival kicks off this Thursday