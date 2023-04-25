JH Rose Principal accepts position in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County High School is looking for a new principal after losing theirs to Craven County.

Craven County Schools says JH Rose Principal Dr. Darryl Thomas, Jr. has accepted the same position at New Bern High School. The Craven County Board of Education approved his hiring at a special called meeting on April 24.

Craven County said in its announcement that Thomas has been with Pitt County Schools since 2004 and has served as the principal of JH Rose High School for the past two school years. He served as the principal at E.B. Aycock Middle School for five years.

Thomas is a 1998 graduate of New Bern High School and said he is excited to lead his alma mater.

“I am excited to be returning to New Bern High School, where I once walked the halls as a student, but now as its new leader to continue the excellent strides the previous school leadership established in preparing students to be college and career ready,” said Dr. Thomas. “I truly believe that by partnering with families, the community, and staff at New Bern High School, we will continue to grow, build positive stakeholder relationships, implement innovative instructional supports, create integral structural systems, and continue equity-based initiatives.”

According to Pitt County, Thomas will finish the current school year at JH Rose. Craven County says he will take the reigns at New Bern High School on July 1st.

According to the Pitt County Schools website, the school system is now taking applications for the JH Rose position.

