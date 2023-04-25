Advertise With Us
HEIMLICH HERO: Greenville student honored for saving friend

The child was honored Tuesday morning by Greenville Fire/Rescue.
The child was honored Tuesday morning by Greenville Fire/Rescue.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An elementary school student received a big honor at his school in Greenville.

Michael Jenkins, Jr. was given a Life Saving Award medal and certificate from Greenville firefighters.

Greenville Fire/Rescue says a few weeks ago Jenkins and his classmates at Lakeforest Elementary School had just sat down for lunch. That’s when he noticed one of his classmates choking.

Jenkins started performing the Heimlich maneuver and firefighters say he saved his friend’s life.

The child was honored at the school this morning by the fire department.

