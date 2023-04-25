Greenville approves projects totaling near $42 million to improve the city

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city council approved multimillion-dollar contracts aimed at improving safety, accessibility, and connectivity with the interworkings of the city.

The Greenville City Council unanimously approved three contracts during its regular meeting on Monday night under the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) project. In total all three projects will cost nearly $42 million.

The first BUILD project costs $25.2 million. It is the 5th Street Reconstruction and Streetscape Project and will benefit roadway reconstruction, and intersection realignments through the construction of two roundabouts, striped and shared bicycle lanes, upgraded decorative roadway and pedestrian lighting, and streetscape amenities.

The second is Grant Greenways Project which costs $6.59 million. It’s to network of on-and-off-street greenways and multi-use paths with decorative lighting in some locations. The greenways and multi-use paths work is expected to take three years.

The third contract is for construction engineering and inspection/construction materials testing services. It’s to cost $3.97 million.

Preparation for the BUILD project has been ongoing since 2019 when Greenville was awarded a federal BUILD Grant.

