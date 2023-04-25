Advertise With Us
FOREST SERVICE: Croatan fire 2-3 miles from nearest homes

This is the latest map of the fire. The red portion shows areas that have already burned, or currently burning.(U.S. Forest Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Foresters say that fire burning in the Croatan National Forest is two to three miles from the nearest residential areas.

The fire was first spotted last Wednesday and at the time was only 50 acres in size. The latest estimate is that the Great Lakes Fire is now 32,400 acres or just over 50 square miles.

In a morning briefing, Shawn Nagle, U.S. Forest Service operations section chief, said with drier and warmer weather people should expect a bit more smoke in the area today.

The fire is still 30% contained with most of that being on the east side of the fire which is near several housing developments.

The fire is mostly in Craven County, but the latest maps show it has also moved into Jones County.

Some 245 people are working to bring the fire under control.

