Food distribution has parking issues despite being open for years

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Cars have lined up on the side of Highland Blvd, waiting for the ministries’ gates to open and distribute food to citizens in need for 19 years. But now, the city says they aren’t allowed to park there.

“It just didn’t make any sense; how are you gonna give somebody a ticket for parking beside the road? They have been doing it for years; we’ve never had any wrecks or anything,” said Mission Ministries Site Coordinator Billy Tarlton.

Jesse Hinson said he received a parking ticket in March for $216 and plans to fight it after she says she never had any issues parking before.

“I hope they dismiss it because that was wrong. They couldn’t give us a warning ticket and ask nicely to move, but he didn’t do it,” said Hinson.

Grifton’s Police Chief Bryan Silva says that vehicles on the side of the road create unsafe conditions and can impede traffic, which is why that area is a no-parking zone now.

Even though the ministry itself says it is doing everything it can to help move the line of cars off the side of the road, there are simply too many since it serves about one-thousand families a day.

“We probably spent 6 to 7 thousand dollars that we didn’t really have to spend to buy more rock for the driveway and make it a little bit bigger and add on to one of the buildings out here,” said Tarlton

Tarlton also says the issues won’t deter efforts to help the community.

“We are a ministry, you know, and we work by faith, and God says it’s not always going to be easy, but I’ll always be there with you, so I just have to hold to the faith and do what we know is right,” said Tarlton.

The ministry said they have also advised the community not to come as early, especially before they open the gates, to prevent the parking issue.

