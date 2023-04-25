Farmville Police charge teen with sending explicit photos to underage girls

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Farmville police have arrested a 19-year-old and charged him with sending explicit photos to underage girls.

Isaiah Percy of Farmville is charged with three counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor and three counts of felony dissemination of obscenity.

Police say he was communicating with a 14-year-old female and sending photos to her.

Percy was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $400,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information can call Farmville police at 252-753-4111

