Experts in the East weigh in on President Biden’s reelection bid

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Four years to the day after President Biden announced his 2020 campaign, he made his 2024 re-election bid official.

“I wasn’t surprised, I mean he is the incumbent president so one expects that he will run again,” said ECU Assistant Political Science Professor, Hanna Kassab.

According to one NBC News poll, Democrats are meeting his reelection announcement with more acceptance than excitement.

ECU Political Science Professor, Brad Lockerbie, says, “70-75% of democrats are concerned about his mental capacity where he seems to stumble on phrasings, where he turns the wrong way for meetings or shakes hands with an empty piece of air. Things like that cause people to pause when they look at the president, even if they agree with their policies.”

Along with his age and mental concerns, there are also foreign policy hesitations.

“He’s responsible for foreign policy for the nation. Going on these trips, losing sleep, losing those hours, adjusting your body clock, and whether or not someone his age can handle it is something I think everyone will have a concern about,” says Kassab.

Biden addressed the issue of his age during last November’s mid-term elections, saying it wouldn’t impact his decision to run again and during the North Americas Building Trade Unions Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C. today, he listed his accomplishments as reasons why voters should keep him in office.

“One of the first things I did as President was sign the American Rescue Plan which saved the nation from the pandemic vaccinated millions of people and through the Butch Lewis Act protect your pensions.”

Even success may not be enough for Biden to overcome what some say is unchartered waters.

Political Science Professor and Server Research Center Director, Peter Francia says, “We are in some new territory. Joe Biden is 80 years old; he will be 81 years old when he runs for reelection in the 2024 election and there have been candidates that have been successful running in their 70s, but Biden is in his 80s and we haven’t seen that before.”

An Associated Press research poll last week found that only 26% of Americans and only about half of Democrats said they wanted to see Biden run again.

Trump is the 2024 Republican presidential field’s early leader, setting up a potential general election rematch with Biden. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is widely expected to be a leading Trump alternative but is in no hurry to announce his campaign.

