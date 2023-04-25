Advertise With Us
Elizabeth City police investigating shooting of two young people

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that hurt two young people.

Elizabeth City Police Department says it is actively investigating a shooting that sent two people under 18 to the hospital with gunshot wounds in the Speed Street area, near Madrin Street area around 6:30 p.m. yesterday.

Officers say both people were taken to a local hospital with one suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm and the injured from a gunshot wound to the right leg.

The police department says both juveniles are in fair condition.

The investigation is ongoing and Elizabeth City Police Department asks anyone with information about the shooting to call (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-555.

All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

