ECU and Vidant Foundations align to form ECU Health

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two health foundations in Eastern North Carolina are working together to form a new, single foundation.

According to East Carolina University, the ECU Medical & Health Sciences Foundation and Vidant Health Foundation have signed an agreement to work as a single philanthropic arm to support ECU Health and ECU’s health sciences. The new entity is called ECU Health Foundation.

The University says the ECU Health Foundation was created to align the fundraising and stewardship operations of the ECU Medical & Health Sciences Foundation and the Vidant Health Foundation in order to boost philanthropic support for ECU Health, the ECU Schools and Colleges of the health sciences, and Laupus Library.

“During the last year, we have seen great efforts to partner and collaborate between our two organizations,” said ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers. “When this happens, the people of eastern North Carolina benefit tremendously. Just as with our clinical integration, our philanthropic alignment is another important step toward advancing our shared mission and driving value for this vital partnership.”

ECU Health says that while the new agreement integrates the two foundations under a single brand, both of the individual foundations will also remain separate legal entities. The foundation said rebranding would take several months.

“Coordinating our philanthropic initiatives, as outlined in the original joint operating agreement, continues to build upon the rich history of the two organizations, preserving the legacy and vision we have shared for nearly 50 years, and advancing the tremendous progress made with the creation of ECU Health,” said Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO of ECU Health and dean, Brody School of Medicine.

ECU Health says that Scott Senatore has been named the Chief Philanthropy Officer for the new foundation and will oversee the work of both entities. He will also serve as president of the ECU Medical & Health Sciences Foundation, as well as continue in his role as president of the Vidant Health Foundation where he has served since 2018.

“This agreement marks an important and exciting chapter for health care and health sciences philanthropy in eastern North Carolina,” said Senatore. “I’m grateful for our board chairs, Spence Cosby and Jordy Whichard, and our respective boards for their leadership throughout this process. This partnership will help increase fundraising for both clinical and academic needs on our campuses.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.