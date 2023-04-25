Craven County School Board postpones decision on future of J.T. Barber Elementary School

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -There’s been a high level of uncertainty surrounding the future of an elementary school in an Eastern Carolina County as school board members have considered changing the grade level for students who attend the school.

Parents say there have also been rumors about the school shutting down, which some believe would be a disservice to the children.

Monday night, the Craven County Board of Education met to discuss the potential of converting J.T. Barber Elementary School into a school for pre-K students only or a school solely for pre-K and kindergarten students.

The historic school currently has students in grades K through 5 who attend, but if the school was changed those children would be moved to other nearby schools.

Several concerned residents say they packed Monday night’s meeting because they feel J.T. Barber students are forgotten about due to where the school is located.

According to the school board, J.T. Barber is considered to be a low-performing school. Parents like Jameesha Harris believe sending students to other schools that are already over capacity and more advanced will only hurt J.T. Barber students.

“If the kindergarten through fifth are going to be moved to different schools, you have to think about transportation,” Harris said. “Where are those kids going to go, I think they’re nervous about the school shutting down. Where are teachers going to go, will they have jobs, and what happens to my child’s education.”

Craven County Schools Assistant Superintendent Michelle Lee believes changing J.T. Barber’s current structure would be a win-win for everyone. She says siblings who change schools wouldn’t have anything to worry about.

“Transportation would provide routing and allow our K5 siblings to attend the same elementary school,” Lee said. “We wouldn’t bust up families, we’d make sure children stay in the same school together.”

The Board of Education was set to make a decision Monday night on whether or not to change the grade level at J.T. Barber, however, heavy confusion put that on hold.

The school board will host a public meeting Wednesday, May 3rd at 6 p.m. on J.T. Barber Elementary School’s campus to hear from people in the community. They say their decision doesn’t matter unless the people have input.

