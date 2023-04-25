Carteret drug takeback nets 220,000 doses of unused medicine

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A prescription drug takeback in one eastern North Carolina county hauled in thousands of unused drugs.

According to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, their Spring 2023 prescription drug takeback brought in a whopping 220,000 individual doses of unused medication for a total of 294 pounds.

Deputies said there were six drop-off locations where anyone could bring any unused or expired prescription drugs in Beaufort, Morehead City, Atlantic Beach, Newport, and Emerald Isle.

“Year after year, Operation Medicine Drop in Carteret County has resulted in hundreds of pounds of expired and unused medications,” said Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck. “The community relies on this service and we continue to see tremendous amounts of unused medication removed from circulation.”

Deputies say that Operation Medicine Drop is held twice a year in April and October and allows people to anonymously turn in unused, unwanted, or expired prescription medication. Deputies then weigh and dispose of the medication properly.

According to deputies, in 2022, the two Operation Medicine Drops in Carteret County brought in a total of 460 pounds of prescription drugs.

Deputies say that since the fall of 2008, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has collected 5,629 pounds or 2.81 tons.

In addition to the two Operation Dropoff events, the Sheriff’s Office says it also maintains permanent drop-off locations that people can use at any time. Those locations are listed on the sheriff’s office website.

