After ENC faces two wildfires in two weeks, Craven County offers advice on preparing for future fires

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - First, the Last Resort fire scorched over 5,000 acres in Tyrrell County. As it turns out, that was just a precursor to what was to come just last week when the Great Lakes fire ignited in Croatan National Forest in Craven County.

While the Last Resort fire remained relatively small, the US Forest Service at has the Great Lakes fire at a huge 32,400 acres.

While neither of these fires has threatened structures and there are currently no plans to evacuate any of the areas around the fire, Craven County has developed a guide for safety and preparation should the need to evacuate with this fire or a future fire become necessary.

According to county officials, there are things you can do to prepare in advance to prepare for wildfires and to be ready should an evacuation of an area become necessary:

Build an emergency kit to include essential items your family and pets will need to survive. Be sure to include enough food, water, and supplies in your kit for three to seven days for each person or pet. Also include medication, cash, and hygiene supplies. For more ideas on what to include in an emergency kit visit: https://www.readync.gov/plan-and-prepare/get-kit

Place valuable documents, mementos, and anything “you can’t live without” inside the car in the garage, ready for quick departure. Pets with you should be contained in a safe place near the car so you can quickly get them into the car before you leave.

Arrange temporary housing at a friend or relative’s home outside the threatened area in case you need to leave.

Wear protective clothing when outside – sturdy shoes, cotton or woolen clothes, long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, gloves, and a handkerchief to protect your face.

Gather fire tools such as a rake, axe, handsaw or chainsaw, bucket, and shovel.

Close outside attic, eaves, basement vents, windows, doors, pet doors, etc. Remove flammable drapes and curtains. Close all shutters, blinds, or heavy non-flammable window coverings to lower radiant heat.

Close all doors inside the house to stop drafts. Open the damper on your fireplace but close the fireplace screen.

Turn off any natural gas, propane, or fuel oil supplies at the source.

Connect garden hoses to outdoor water faucets and fill any pools, hot tubs, garbage cans, tubs, or other large containers with water.

Place lawn sprinklers on the roof and near above-ground fuel tanks. Leave sprinklers on and dowse these structures as long as possible.

If you have gas-powered pumps for water, make sure they are fueled and ready.

Place a ladder against the house in clear view.

Cut off any automatic garage door openers so that doors can still be opened by hand if the power goes out. Close all garage doors.

Place valuables that will not be damaged by water in a pool or pond.

Move flammable furniture into the center of the residence away from the windows and sliding-glass doors.

Turn on outside lights and leave a light on in every room to make the house more visible in heavy smoke.

If you find yourself in danger of a wildfire and are not able to flee, here are survival tips offered by ReadyNC:

Survival in a Vehicle

This is dangerous and should only be done in an emergency. You can survive the firestorm if you stay in your car. It is much less dangerous than trying to run from a fire on foot.

Roll up windows and close air vents. Drive slowly with headlights on. Watch for other vehicles and pedestrians. Do not drive through heavy smoke.

If you have to stop, park away from the heaviest trees and brush. Turn headlights on and ignition off. Roll up windows and close air vents.

Get on the floor and cover up with a blanket or coat.

Stay in the vehicle until the main fire passes.

Stay in the car. Do not run! The engine may stall and not restart. Air currents may rock the car. Some smoke and sparks may enter the vehicle. The temperature inside will increase. Metal gas tanks and containers rarely explode.

If you are trapped at home:

If you do find yourself trapped by wildfire inside your home, stay inside and away from outside walls. Close doors, but leave them unlocked. Keep your entire family together and remain calm.

If you get caught out in the open:

The best short-term shelter is in a thin fuel area. On a steep mountainside, the back side is safer. Stay away from canyons, natural “chimneys” and saddles.

If a road is nearby, lie face down along the road cut or in the ditch on the uphill side. Cover yourself with anything that will shield you from the fire’s heat.

If hiking in the back country, seek a depression with sparse fuel. Clear fuel away from the area while the fire

To learn more about how to prepare for a wildfire in North Carolina, visit: https://www.readync.gov/stay-informed/north-carolina-hazards/wildfire and the National Fire Protection Association website at https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Wildfire/Firewise-USA.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.