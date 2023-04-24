Woman charged with murder after Sharpsburg stabbing

SHARPSBURG, N.C. (WITN) - A woman has been charged with murder after deputies say she stabbed her on-again/off-again boyfriend.

Wilson County deputies say it happened at a home on Martin Luther King Jr. Circle in Sharpsburg around 10:35 p.m. Sunday.

Dead is 47-year-old Quinton Dortch, of Sharpsburg, who died from an apparent stab wound to his chest.

Tammy Etheridge, who lives at the home, remained on the scene and was charged with first degree murder.

Deputies say the woman told them Dortch was banging on her door prior to the stabbing. They say the two had previous cases of domestic violence.

Etheridge is being held without bond on the murder charge.

