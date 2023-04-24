Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

White House to salute nation’s top teachers

FILE - President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden exit Air Force One as they...
FILE - President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden exit Air Force One as they arrive at Ottawa International Airport, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Ottawa, Canada. The president and the first lady will honor the nation's top educators on Monday at the White House.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will honor the Council of Chief State School Officers’ 2023 Teachers of the Year during an event at the White House on Monday.

Teachers from each state and territory will be honored for their excellence in teaching and commitment to their students’ learning.

The council said it honors 55 educators from across the country and U.S. territories. Those honored include educators who teach students from pre-K through high school, including 15 educators who teach at elementary schools, six who teach at middle schools and 26 who teach at high schools.

Another four teach at schools that serve children from kindergarten through eighth grade, and one each teaches at a combined junior andsenior high, a state school for the blind and an early learning center, the Council of Chief State School Officers said.

Rebecka Peterson, who was chosen to be the 2023 National Teacher of the Year, has taught high school math classes ranging from intermediate algebra to Advanced Placement calculus for 11 years at Union High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern residents react to Croatan National Forest Fire.
Nearby residents grow concerned about Croatan fire
The first grew to 17,000 acres Friday afternoon.
Great Lakes Fire remains 36,000 acres in size and 30% contained
POLICE: Man dead following shooting in Havelock
Smoke from Croatan National Forest Fire seen in neighborhood in New Bern
Roads closed because of Croatan National Forest fire
Home destroyed in Pink Hill
No one hurt in home destroyed by severe weather in Duplin County

Latest News

A Louisville woman is having a great birthday after her husband bought her a Kentucky Lottery...
‘Best birthday’: Kentucky woman wins $500K from husband’s lottery scratch-off gift
Laurel Police Department Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said he had never seen a body...
70-year-old man accused of dumping body in restaurant parking lot in broad daylight, police say
T. Davis to release new album
Goldsboro artist to release new album inspired by mental health struggles
St. Mary’s Tattoo Emporium in Newton tattoo artist Bailey VanCura.
Newton tattoo emporium reopens with desire to help non-profits