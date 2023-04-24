Weather threat postpones concert series opening night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Concert organizers are postponing the opening night of a downtown concert series in Greenville due to weather concerns.

Inner Banks Media said Monday that they are postponing the opening night of the Concert on the Commons series. The series had been scheduled to kick off this Thursday evening at the Greenville Town Common on 1st Street, but organizers say that they are concerned that mother nature will not cooperate with that plan.

The current forecast shows cooler temperatures Thursday evening with a 40% chance of rain. Concert organizers say that was enough for them to delay the start to May 11. “On the Border - The Ultimate Eagles Tribute” will open the series at 6 p.m. that night.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.