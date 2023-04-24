Advertise With Us
Sporting Clays Miracle Shoot to return for 26th year

Log A Load supports sick and injured children
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Log A Load For Kids Sporting Clays Miracle Shoot is returning to Washington - centered around the goal of supporting sick and injured children.

Coming up on May 5 and 6, it’s part of a nationwide campaign that supports Children’s Miracle Network-affiliated hospitals.

The event is family-friendly and will be at Hunters’ Pointe in Washington. Even if you’ve never held a gun before, organizers will make you feel comfortable.

Entry fees are $45 for kids under 15 and $75 for adults. Proceeds from these entry fees will go straight to the James and Connie Maynard Children’s hospital.

The hospital serves children dealing with sickness and injury in the eastern Carolina region.

Organizers are stopping by ENC at Three Monday to discuss details and ways to get involved with Log A Load and Sporting Clays Miracle Shoot.

Since its beginning, the effort has raised almost $3 million.

