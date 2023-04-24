Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore

The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and took them to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.(NOAA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Gray News) – A 10-year-old girl and her father died after being swept offshore Sunday evening around 6:45.

Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Michael Stephens was at Pass-a-Grille beach with his three daughters and his oldest daughter’s boyfriend.

According to detectives, they were in the water when they noticed an outgoing rip current getting stronger.

After helping his girlfriend out of the water, 20-year-old Jesse Johnson returned to help Stephens and his 10-year-old daughter Isabella Stephens, but they were both too far from shore and the current had become too strong.

While Johnson was trying to rescue Stephens and Isabella, his other daughters called 911.

The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Stephens and his daughter and took them to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the incident doesn’t appear suspicious.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern residents react to Croatan National Forest Fire.
Nearby residents grow concerned about Croatan fire
The first grew to 17,000 acres Friday afternoon.
Great Lakes Fire remains 36,000 acres in size and 30% contained
POLICE: Man dead following shooting in Havelock
Smoke from Croatan National Forest Fire seen in neighborhood in New Bern
Roads closed because of Croatan National Forest fire
Home destroyed in Pink Hill
No one hurt in home destroyed by severe weather in Duplin County

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden exit Air Force One as they...
White House salutes nation’s top teachers
First Alert Forecast for Monday, April 24th
A college in Oklahoma is telling students and employees to shelter in place amid reports of an...
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody
Log A Load supports sick and injured children
Sporting Clays Miracle Shoot to return for 26th year
Woman charged with murder after Sharpsburg stabbing
Woman charged with murder after Sharpsburg stabbing