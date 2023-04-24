Litter Free Land and Sea volunteers clean up 2,500 pounds of Carteret County litter

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Over 200 volunteers participated to help clean-up Carteret County on Saturday.

Litter Free Land and Sea and Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op hosted this event in conjunction with the Department of Transportation’s biannual litter sweep campaign. Volunteers cleaned more than eight locations across the county and bagged 2,500 pounds of litter.

Participants were given green “Litter Free Land and Sea” t-shirts and various other gift certificates for local shops and activities.

“I want to thank all of our site captains, community partners, and volunteers for taking the time out of their Saturday to help make Carteret County a cleaner and safer place to live,” said Lyndzie Osteen, litter campaign coordinator with Carteret County. “It is truly an awesome to see the community come together for a good cause.”

