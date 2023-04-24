Lenoir County Early College team wins financial literacy event; nationals in June

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A team of four Lenoir County sophomores won a spot in a financial literacy national competition.

Spencer Jones, Marwan Albaadani, Montana Barrett, and Sydney Jefferies won the state title in the North Carolina Council on Economic Education Personal Finance Challenge competition. The students are from Lenoir County Early College High School.

For winning, the students were given a $250 scholarship and a spot in the national competition held June 4-5 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The school system said the competition was to prepare a finance plan for a fictional family in 48 hours and present their plan to a panel of judges. Then the finalists participated in a quiz bowl for the title.

“I can’t express how proud I am of my students and thrilled to see how much their financial literacy knowledge has grown throughout the year,” said Dr. Travis Towne, coach of the team. “These are skills that many adults haven’t learned or learned later throughout their lives. To learn these financial principles now and how to implement them in their own lives will allow these students to have access to so many opportunities in their journey. I can’t wait to see how they will utilize these financial skills moving forward.”

