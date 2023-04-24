Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

‘It’s all shocking’: Family forced to evacuate home after neighboring houses slide off cliff

A community helped a family pack as they were forced to evacuate after two homes slid off a cliff.
By Ayanna Likens
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DRAPER CITY, Utah (KSL) – A Utah community is coming together after a landslide on Saturday forced families to evacuate.

Two homes slid off a cliff this past weekend in Draper City, prompting neighbors to leave their homes just to be safe.

Jamie Hansen was on a walk with her husband when they witnessed the first landslide that took down their neighbors’ home.

Hansen said the landslides came in a series, followed by the cracking and popping of the houses as they slid down the cliffside.

Hours after witnessing the terrifying event, the Hansens were told they would need to evacuate their home in the case of another slide.

“It’s all shocking,” Jamie Hansen said. “But we obviously have been worried and expecting something for a long time, so the imminent-like emergency nature of it makes sense but at the same feels strange.”

As they received the devastating news, their community rallied behind them.

“Strangers, neighbors, friends, ward members, everyone has asked what they can do to help, which I’m very grateful for,” Hansen said. “So I was like, you know what, I guess bring boxes. So, we have boxes and lots of people.”

Kevin Hallstrom is one of nearly 80 people who came out to help. He said making the decision to lend a hand was easy.

“The whole neighborhood has come out because they are such an incredible family,” Hallstrom said. “I think that’s just the Utah spirit. We are just here, and we’re all in this together, and we have to help out each other.”

The Hansens said they have been overwhelmed by the support and hope no other family has to go through this.

“I just hope we can get this resolved and cleaned up as quick as possible and not have any other families affected,” Jamie Hansen said.

City officials have blamed the landslide on the melting snowpack. They said other homes in the neighborhood will be inspected to make sure they’re structurally sound.

Copyright 2023 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern residents react to Croatan National Forest Fire.
Nearby residents grow concerned about Croatan fire
The first grew to 17,000 acres Friday afternoon.
Great Lakes Fire remains 36,000 acres in size and 30% contained
POLICE: Man dead following shooting in Havelock
Smoke from Croatan National Forest Fire seen in neighborhood in New Bern
Roads closed because of Croatan National Forest fire
Home destroyed in Pink Hill
No one hurt in home destroyed by severe weather in Duplin County

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden exit Air Force One as they...
White House salutes nation’s top teachers
First Alert Forecast for Monday, April 24th
A college in Oklahoma is telling students and employees to shelter in place amid reports of an...
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody
Log A Load supports sick and injured children
Sporting Clays Miracle Shoot to return for 26th year
Woman charged with murder after Sharpsburg stabbing
Woman charged with murder after Sharpsburg stabbing