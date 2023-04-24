Goldsboro police looking for missing woman
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are looking for a woman reported missing.
Goldsboro Police Department is asking the public to help them find 33-year-old Deloris Bledsoe.
According to the report, she was last seen at 10 p.m. on Pinewood Drive.
She is described to have brown hair and eyes and stands at 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call 919-705-6572 and ask to speak with an officer.
