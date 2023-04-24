Goldsboro police looking for missing woman

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are looking for a woman reported missing.

Goldsboro Police Department is asking the public to help them find 33-year-old Deloris Bledsoe.

According to the report, she was last seen at 10 p.m. on Pinewood Drive.

She is described to have brown hair and eyes and stands at 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 919-705-6572 and ask to speak with an officer.

