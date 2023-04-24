Advertise With Us
Goldsboro artist to release new album inspired by mental health struggles

T. Davis to release new album
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Soul artist T. Davis is preparing to release his second album.

The Goldsboro-based sophomore says the album titled Wanderlust and Happy Pills was inspired by his own struggles with mental health during the pandemic and through navigating life as an artist.

Its release date is May 26. It will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and YouTube Music, as well as all other major streaming and download services.

This follows his debut album On the One was released in 2018.

Davis says he was able to overcome his mental health struggles and return to writing after he and his partner opened Gold City House of Music.

The new album is described as a combination of soul, Americana and rock.

