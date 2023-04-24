Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

FRC East engineer’s expertise garners designation as NAVAIR Fellow

Mark Sapp, right, a welding/materials engineer at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), accepts a...
Mark Sapp, right, a welding/materials engineer at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), accepts a plaque commemorating his induction as a Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Fellow during a March 23 ceremony in Maryland. Stephen E. Cricchi, executive director for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), presented the honor. NAVAIR Fellows represent the top 0.75% of scientists and engineers in the command, and must have demonstrated a well-established career of 15 years or more of significant technical contributions, accomplishments, and recognition by their community in their area of expertise.(Kevin Dove, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Public Affairs)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Fleet Readiness Center East recognized their first engineer for a NAVAIR system honor.

Mark Sapp, a welding and materials engineer with FRC East’s Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul department, was honored as a NAVAIR Fellow during a ceremony in Maryland on March 23. FRC East adds Sapp’s achievement makes him one of the top .75% of the command’s scientists and technical professionals.

“Mark’s accomplishments go far beyond FRC East, with the ultimate benefactor being the warfighter,” Clayton said. “His career has proven that technical excellence is more than utilizing engineering rigor to achieve greater repair capability or cost savings; it highlights the importance of staying curious and passionate in one’s discipline, pursuing what is in the best interest of the warfighter, and setting standards that have widespread and long-lasting impacts.”

FRC East explained that Sapp’s work with other branches of service, equipment manufacturers, and professional organization has his welding skills being used worldwide. Materials Engineering Division Director Robert Mehring nominated Sapp for the recognition and said that his credentials spoke for themselves.

“I never thought I would be as successful as I have been, but it’s been a joy,” Sapp said.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern residents react to Croatan National Forest Fire.
Nearby residents grow concerned about Croatan fire
The first grew to 17,000 acres Friday afternoon.
Great Lakes Fire remains 36,000 acres in size and 30% contained
POLICE: Man dead following shooting in Havelock
Smoke from Croatan National Forest Fire seen in neighborhood in New Bern
Roads closed because of Croatan National Forest fire
Home destroyed in Pink Hill
No one hurt in home destroyed by severe weather in Duplin County

Latest News

Tammy Etheridge
Woman charged with murder after Sharpsburg stabbing
First Alert Forecast for Monday, April 24th
T. Davis to release new album
Goldsboro artist to release new album inspired by mental health struggles
St. Mary’s Tattoo Emporium in Newton tattoo artist Bailey VanCura.
Newton tattoo emporium reopens with desire to help non-profits