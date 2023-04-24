FRC East engineer’s expertise garners designation as NAVAIR Fellow

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Fleet Readiness Center East recognized their first engineer for a NAVAIR system honor.

Mark Sapp, a welding and materials engineer with FRC East’s Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul department, was honored as a NAVAIR Fellow during a ceremony in Maryland on March 23. FRC East adds Sapp’s achievement makes him one of the top .75% of the command’s scientists and technical professionals.

“Mark’s accomplishments go far beyond FRC East, with the ultimate benefactor being the warfighter,” Clayton said. “His career has proven that technical excellence is more than utilizing engineering rigor to achieve greater repair capability or cost savings; it highlights the importance of staying curious and passionate in one’s discipline, pursuing what is in the best interest of the warfighter, and setting standards that have widespread and long-lasting impacts.”

FRC East explained that Sapp’s work with other branches of service, equipment manufacturers, and professional organization has his welding skills being used worldwide. Materials Engineering Division Director Robert Mehring nominated Sapp for the recognition and said that his credentials spoke for themselves.

“I never thought I would be as successful as I have been, but it’s been a joy,” Sapp said.

