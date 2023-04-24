Advertise With Us
Four tornados confirmed Saturday night in Eastern Carolina

Home destroyed in Duplin County.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The National Weather Service says storms that moved through Eastern Carolina Saturday evening produced four tornados.

The tornados were in Duplin County, Jones County, and Onslow County.

The worst damage was near Beulaville on Lester Houston Road where a camper was destroyed by the EF1 storm that had peak winds of 90 miles per hour. Meteorologists say the tornado first snapped several large trees, then ripped off at least half of the shingles on a garage behind the home.

No one was injured in that tornado.

The second tornado was near Richlands. It peeled back metal sheeting on the roof of a garage and moved a boat on a trailer several feet. Across A.I. Taylor Road it removed some siding on a home and caused minor damage to a metal storage shed. Winds there were estimated at 75 miles per hour.

In Jones County, there were two confirmed tornados.

One touched down at County Lane and Highway 41, snapping several hardwood trees and causing major damage to a metal storage building. They estimate that tornado had maximum winds of 90 miles per hour.

The second one in Jones County touched down in a farm field on Henderson Road where several trees were uprooted. Winds there were estimated at 85 miles per hour.

There were no tornado watches or warnings issued for Eastern Carolina before or after the storms.

