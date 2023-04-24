ECU baseball drops to 12th in national poll after being swept by Wichita State this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball team was swept this weekend at Wichita State. The Pirates lost Saturday 7-0 and 8-3. They fell again by shutout on Sunday 8-0.

It’s the first time they have been swept in a conference series since 2018 against Houston.

ECU drops to 5-8 in true road games this year. ECU dropped from 7th to 12th in the NCAA D1 Baseball poll on Monday.

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart did return to action this weekend following his injury.

The Pirates had a nine-game win streak snapped on Saturday. They play at NC State on Tuesday night before another big series with Tulane at home this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.