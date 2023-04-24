Advertise With Us
ECU baseball drops to 12th in national poll after being swept by Wichita State this weekend

Pirates next play at NC State on Tuesday night
WSU baseball beats ECU
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball team was swept this weekend at Wichita State. The Pirates lost Saturday 7-0 and 8-3. They fell again by shutout on Sunday 8-0.

It’s the first time they have been swept in a conference series since 2018 against Houston.

ECU drops to 5-8 in true road games this year. ECU dropped from 7th to 12th in the NCAA D1 Baseball poll on Monday.

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart did return to action this weekend following his injury.

The Pirates had a nine-game win streak snapped on Saturday. They play at NC State on Tuesday night before another big series with Tulane at home this weekend.

