ECU baseball drops to 12th in national poll after being swept by Wichita State this weekend
Pirates next play at NC State on Tuesday night
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball team was swept this weekend at Wichita State. The Pirates lost Saturday 7-0 and 8-3. They fell again by shutout on Sunday 8-0.
It’s the first time they have been swept in a conference series since 2018 against Houston.
ECU drops to 5-8 in true road games this year. ECU dropped from 7th to 12th in the NCAA D1 Baseball poll on Monday.
Jacob Jenkins-Cowart did return to action this weekend following his injury.
The Pirates had a nine-game win streak snapped on Saturday. They play at NC State on Tuesday night before another big series with Tulane at home this weekend.
