Eastern Carolina has history of massive wildfires

This fire in 1986 burned more than 73,000 acres.(WECT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina has seen its share of huge wildfires.

The Great Lakes Fire that’s currently burning in Craven County has charred 36,000 acres so far but is nowhere close to the largest fire in our area.

That was the Allen Road Fire in Hyde and Tyrrell counties. That 1985 blaze burned more than 94,000 acres, damaged 24 homes and a business.

A year later the Holly Shelter Fire outside of Hamstead consumed 73,000 acres in Pender and Onslow counties.

There was also the 2008 Evans Road Fire in Hyde County that burned for three months and destroyed 50,000 acres in the Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge.

And in 2011, the Pains Bay Fire in the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in Dare County burned more than 45,000 acres.

