Eastern Carolina community opening first community center

(Pixabay)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Parks and Recreation will hold the grand opening of the Pleasant Hill Community Center Today.

A ribbon cutting will be held and refreshments will be provided to those that attend the event.

The new 4,000-square-foot center is part of the Pleasant Hill Park Campus which also includes a playground, walking trail, and basketball courts.

This is the first community center of its kind in the pleasant hill area.

The ribbon cutting takes place at 11 A.M.

