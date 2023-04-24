Eastern Carolina community opening first community center

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Parks and Recreation will hold the grand opening of the Pleasant Hill Community Center Today.

A ribbon cutting will be held and refreshments will be provided to those that attend the event.

The new 4,000-square-foot center is part of the Pleasant Hill Park Campus which also includes a playground, walking trail, and basketball courts.

This is the first community center of its kind in the pleasant hill area.

The ribbon cutting takes place at 11 A.M.

