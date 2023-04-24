Craven County school board to discuss elementary schools future

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina school board is meeting today to consider converting an elementary school into a different community resource.

The Craven County Board of Education gathering is to think about appraising J.T. Barber Elementary School to only serve pre-K and kindergarten students. Students in grades 1 through 5 would be reassigned to other nearby schools.

The meeting will also discuss the local expense budget for the fiscal year 2024.

The meeting occurs at the Craven County School’s administrative building at 5:30 P.M.

