Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Craven County school board to discuss elementary schools future

(PRNewswire)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina school board is meeting today to consider converting an elementary school into a different community resource.

The Craven County Board of Education gathering is to think about appraising J.T. Barber Elementary School to only serve pre-K and kindergarten students. Students in grades 1 through 5 would be reassigned to other nearby schools.

The meeting will also discuss the local expense budget for the fiscal year 2024.

The meeting occurs at the Craven County School’s administrative building at 5:30 P.M.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern residents react to Croatan National Forest Fire.
Nearby residents grow concerned about Croatan fire
POLICE: Man dead following shooting in Havelock
The first grew to 17,000 acres Friday afternoon.
Great Lakes Fire remains 36,000 acres in size and 30% contained
Smoke from Croatan National Forest Fire seen in neighborhood in New Bern
Roads closed because of Croatan National Forest fire
Smoke from Croatan National Forest Fire seen in neighborhood in New Bern
Air quality alert continues for some ENC counties amid Croatan wildfire

Latest News

Eastern Carolina community opening first community center
Amexcan hosting bilingual job fair in the east
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and cool Monday; Rain chances coming back late week
The first grew to 17,000 acres Friday afternoon.
Great Lakes Fire remains 36,000 acres in size and 30% contained