Concerns rise just ahead of Greenville’s new uptown parking plan enforcement

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Uptown Greenville business owners and Greenville customers are preparing for the official rollout of Greenville’s new Uptown Parking Plan.

According to the city, the cost of on-street parking will be free for the first two hours and $1 per hour after with a three-hour maximum. the cost of surface lot parking will also be free for the first two hours and will then increase to $0.75 hour with no limit.

Officials say enforcement will begin on Monday, May 1st.

“That really sucks,” says ECU student, Nicole White.

With the upcoming enforcement of paid parking, some uptown businesses are concerned.

“Whenever I have to come and load some of my product here in the store, I’ve gotten tickets right outside my store. They only gave us two slips, so it does make it a little difficult passing it through shifts,” says Greenville business manager, Maria Limon.

Business owners are also worried about losing customers.

“People park outside and come in here, it might make it a little difficult,” Limon says.

Businesses aren’t the only thing being impacted, however. With college exams right around the corner, some ECU students also have their concerns.

“It’s definitely going to put a cap on my study time because now I have to worry about spending close to $10 because I study for a really long time on top of paying for what I’m already paying for while being downtown. I just don’t think that’s really fair,” White says.

If you do park in uptown Greenville a week from today, you’ll need to download the Passport Parking app to find what zone you’re parking in and pay that way.

You can also pay through kiosks or call the number on the paid parking signs posted around uptown.

Enforcement hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parking around the courthouse and down to the Tar River will remain free.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.