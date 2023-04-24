Changes in wind direction, temperatures and rainfall this week could help efforts to control the Great Lakes Fire

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Northeasterly breezes around 5 to 10 mph this afternoon will manage to keep most of the smoke to the south of the ongoing blaze. Despite a shift in wind direction, portions of Craven and Carteret counties, continue to see air quality issues around the area. Temperatures over the next few hours are forecast to fluctuate between the mid 50s and lower 60s.

Wind and condition forecast for the Great Lakes Fire in Craven County (Russell James)

A weak surface high pressure will build in from the north, ushering in cool, dry weather will as it transports in clean air from the north. Ozone concentrations may build due to the solar heating, but with cloud cover increasing in the afternoon, values should hold in the upper Code Green (30 - 51 AQI) range. Fine particulates may also build slightly but remain Code Green statewide except areas near and downwind of the Great Lakes Fire where Code Yellow (52 - 100 AQI) conditions are possible.

Later this week a stationary boundary is forecast to set up over the Southeast US, serving as an avenue for low pressure systems to develop along the frontal boundary, increasing chances for rainfall over Eastern NC.

AQI Index Risk for Eastern NC (Russell James)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.