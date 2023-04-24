Advertise With Us
Caregiver charged with murder after man’s death

Debra Harris
Debra Harris(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A caregiver has been charged with second degree murder after a man’s death almost two weeks ago.

Debra Harris was arrested Friday.

Pitt County deputies say back on April 10th they started an investigation after Pitt County Adult Protective Services alerted them that Dobbie Cogdell was at ECU Health Medical Center suffering from apparent severe neglect.

The 58-year-old man died the next day.

Deputies say they searched a home on Eastern Pines Road where the victim and his caregiver lived.

The 60-year-old Harris was jailed on a $500,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

