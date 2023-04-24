Alum gives largest one-time gift in Pirate Club history

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An East Carolina University graduate has given back to the university in a big way, five million of them to be exact.

According to Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson, Van and Jennifer Isley, of Raleigh, have gifted $5 million to the Pirates Unite Campaign. Robinson said the gift is the largest one-time philanthropic gift in the 61-year history of the Pirate Club.

“This is a historic day for the Pirate Club,” Robinson said. “Van and Jennifer are genuine people that care about the future of ECU Athletics and ensuring our student-athletes have the best resources available to have success.”

According to the Pirate Club, Van Isley is an ECU alumnus and current ECU trustee. Isley earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from East Carolina before founding Professional Builders Supply in 2003 in Raleigh.

According to Robinson, the Isleys have a long history of philanthropic giving to East Carolina University, including the Van and Jennifer Isley Innovation Hub which was opened in 2022 on the ECU campus.

“We are blessed to be able to give back to a place that has created so many memories for our family and impacted our lives,” Van Isley said. “Jennifer and I care about ECU and athletics plays such a significant role for our great university. I have always believed that you invest in people and these facilities will provide the tools and resources necessary for the student-athletes to have success.”

According to Robinson, Isley’s gift will help fund projects like the proposed multipurpose indoor facility and the expansion of the current baseball building.

The University says the gift is coming on the heels of tremendous momentum in ECU athletics.

“We are exceedingly grateful for Jennifer and Van Isley’s extraordinary generosity and commitment to ECU Athletics and our student-athletes,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. “This is a transformational investment that will have a lasting impact on our student-athletes and coaches as we continue to build a culture of success here.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.