Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Conditions begin to cool overnight as clouds move in

A clear start to your evening will lead to increased cloud cover Monday
By Russell James
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sunny skies this evening should transition to partly cloudy skies as cloud will roll in overnight with a low of 52F. By Monday morning as you head out for your morning commute, overcast conditions with a spotty chance of a scattered shower is possible through noon. Daytime temperatures are forecast to warm up into the mid to upper 60s later in the day.

Northwesterly breezes over the area may help to keep most of the smoke from the “Great Lake Fire” offshore, with the exception of the Crystal Coast. An “Air Quality Alert” remains in effect for parts of the area through Monday afternoon. CLICK HERE to find out if where you live is included in the alert..

Next chance for rain will be later this week from Wednesday to Friday.

Stay tuned and check the app often for updates.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

