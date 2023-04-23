Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Conditions begin to cool overnight as clouds move in

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sunny skies this evening should transition to partly cloudy skies as cloud will roll in overnight with a low of 52F. By Monday morning as you head out for your morning commute, overcast conditions with a spotty chance of a scattered shower is possible through noon. Daytime temperatures are forecast to warm up into the mid to upper 60s later in the day.

Northwesterly breezes over the area may help to keep most of the smoke from the “Great Lake Fire” offshore, with the exception of the Crystal Coast. An “Air Quality Alert” remains in effect for parts of the area through Monday afternoon. CLICK HERE to find out if where you live is included in the alert..

Next chance for rain will be later this week from Wednesday to Friday.

