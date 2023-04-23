POLICE: Man dead following shooting in Havelock

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police said a man is dead following a shooting in one Eastern Carolina county.

Havelock police said that officers went to the 100 block of Kenneth Blvd. on Saturday for a reported shooting.

We’re told officers found the body of Jamel Brooks, 31, of Newport.

Police believe this is an isolated incident.

Police did not specify what time the shooting took place.

Investigators said they’ve been in contact with the district attorney regarding the case.

If you have any information on this shooting, call police at 252-447-3212.

