Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

POLICE: Man dead following shooting in Havelock

(Kmov)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police said a man is dead following a shooting in one Eastern Carolina county.

Havelock police said that officers went to the 100 block of Kenneth Blvd. on Saturday for a reported shooting.

We’re told officers found the body of Jamel Brooks, 31, of Newport.

Police believe this is an isolated incident.

Police did not specify what time the shooting took place.

Investigators said they’ve been in contact with the district attorney regarding the case.

If you have any information on this shooting, call police at 252-447-3212.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke from Croatan National Forest Fire seen in neighborhood in New Bern
Roads closed because of Croatan National Forest fire
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for ENC
Camper recalls seeing Croatan National Forest fire in early stages
Croatan Forest Fire witness says 911 dispatcher told him he was the first person to call it in
Barshim Keener has been charged with attempted murder and felony conspiracy
Williamston standoff comes to an end after suspect taken into custody
Croatan fire causes air quality alert for 21 counties in North Carolina

Latest News

The first grew to 17,000 acres Friday afternoon.
Air quality alert continues for some ENC counties amid Croatan wildfire
New Bern residents react to Croatan National Forest Fire.
Nearby residents grow concerned about Croatan fire
Smoke from Croatan National Forest Fire seen in neighborhood in New Bern
Roads closed because of Croatan National Forest fire
Williamston standoff comes to an end after suspect taken into custody
Williamston standoff comes to an end after suspect taken into custody